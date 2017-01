A Duenweg man is lucky to be alive after his minivan smashed into the back of a freighliner on I-44 Monday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 37-year-old Louis Sass ran into the back of the semi in the eastbound lanes, two miles east of Sarcoxie around 8:30. Sass, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The truck driver, 41-year-old Blaise Kezlumuremyi of Euless, TX was uninjured.