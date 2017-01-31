Dozens Of Joplin Homes and Vehicles Vandalized Overnight

Joplin Police are currently investigating more than 22 cases of residents who say their home or vehicle windows were shot out, or broken out overnight. Some residents have described small, pin-point bullet holes believed to have been done by a BB or pellet gun. The JPD confirms the shootings happened in a large area from Annie Baxter to Texas Street south of 15th Street, but some of the vandalism happened in the 900 block of Pennsylvania. 7 windows were reported to have been broken out at Joplin High School. No injuries have been reported. News Talk KZRG will provide more information as details are released.