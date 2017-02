A Carthage woman is recovering after she was stabbed Tuesday afternoon (1/31). Carthage Police Chief Greg Dagnan tells News Talk KZRG officers were called to a home on the 1600 block of Sofia.

“We did find a female victim there that had been stabbed. The injuries appear to be non-critical. We have the suspect here in custody. The suspect is a male family member. The stabbing appears to have been some sort of domestic violence.”

Dagnan says no one else was injured.