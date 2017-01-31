Two Joplin Men Behind Bars After SWAT Deployed

Two Joplin men are behind bars after the SWAT team had to be deployed to an apartment on South Moffet Monday night. Just after 5 p.m, an officer was driving through the area of 7th and Moffet when they recognized a man they knew was wanted on an active warrant. As officers tried to make contact with the armed suspect, 29-year-old Everett Britt, fled on foot and ran into an apartment at 626 South Moffet. After the SWAT team arrived, Britt eventually gave himself up. Inside the apartment, police also found another man wanted on active warrants- 33-year-old John Tipton who was wanted for failing to appear on a felony charge for receiving stolen property out of Jasper County and Webb City. Britt’s warrant was for the failure to appear on a felony child neglect out of Vernon County. He has also been placed on a hold for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Both men are currently in custody at the Joplin City Jail.