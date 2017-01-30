Unhitched Trailer Leads To Labette County Injury Accident

A trailer that got unhitched ended up causing an accident in Labette County Sunday afternoon (1/29) that injured two people. The Kansas Highway Patrol says 40-year-old David Franks of Galesburg was going west on US Highway 400 about six miles east of Parsons..when his trailer became detached and went into the eastbound lane. A SUV driven by 45-year-old Michelle Delaney of Liberty, Missouri hit the trailer. Delaney and passenger 44-year-old Shawn Delaney of Liberty were taken to Labette Health in Parsons with injuries.