Springfield Foster Parent Sentenced To Life In Prison For Child Sex Abuse

A Springfield foster parent was sentenced to life in prison after he sexually abused two children that lived with him. The Greene County Prosecutor’s Office says 44-year-old Thomas Skinner II abused one child for four years and another child for two years. One child was 8 years old when the abuse began, the other was 5. Authorities say Skinner’s wife found him with one of the children in a locked bedroom in November 2014 and suspected a sexual assault had taken place. The girl later told a social worker that Skinner had sexually abused her on multiple occasions. Skinner told police he and the girl had been “mutually loving and kissing on each other”. Court records show Skinner has been a foster parent to more than 25 children in his home since since 2005.