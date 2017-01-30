Royal Heights Elementary Celebrates 100th Birthday

Royal Heights Elementary School in Joplin is celebrating its 100th birthday. The school held a reception on Monday with students providing tours and presenting displays on how much the school has changed since 1917. Joplin businessman Fred Ferguson attended Royal Heights from 1947 to 1954.

He says his biggest memory was when the year the school had a fire. Ferguson brought along class photos from his first and sixth grades from his time at Royal Heights.

Royal Heights fifth grader Raelin Calderon says the use of technology is the biggest difference between going to school now and in 1917.

More pictures can be viewed in the photos section of the KZRG website.