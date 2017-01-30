MO Set To Stage Execution Tuesday

January 30, 2017 State and Local News 1 comment
mark christeson

A Missouri man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998 is asking state and federal courts to spare his life a day before his scheduled execution. Mark Christeson is set for lethal injection at 6 p.m. Tuesday (1/31). If carried out, the execution will be Missouri’s first since May.  Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Susan Brouk at her rural home in Vichy, then killed Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter and her 9-year-old son.

  • Joyce Hudgins

    I’ll bet the three he killed would have liked to had their lives spared too.
    At 17 years of age , unless you had severe mental issues you knew what you were doing .