Man Arrested After Chase In Pittsburg

One man is in custody after leading Pittsburg Police on a chase Monday morning (1/30). An officer tried to make a routine traffic stop near 10th and Locust around 11:30am. But the car sped off, then hit a fence owned by Kansas City Southern Railroad at 11th and Michigan before stopping at 7th and Michigan. Officers found a significant amount of meth that the driver had thrown out the window during the chase. 44-year-old William Clinton is facing several charges: possessing meth with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school, possessing meth, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing and eluding, driving while being a habitual violator, driving while suspended and illegal registration. Clinton is being held in the Crawford County Jail.