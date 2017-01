One man is dead, and another was injured in a late Sunday night shooting in Joplin. Joplin Police were called to the 2300 block of East Zora just after 11 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Taven L. Williams shot to death. A second person was transported to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Joplin Police are investigating the shooting, but no other details are available at this time. If you have any information, contact Joplin Police at 417.623.3131.