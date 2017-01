A Jasper County man is recovering following a single vehicle crash south of Carthage Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 45-year-old Michael Harper of Exeter totaled his pick-up around 8:30 p.m when he lost control of his truck on Interstate 44 at Highway 59 and hit the bridge. Harper was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries. Troopers say Harper was not wearing a seat belt.