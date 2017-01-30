Carthage Intermediate Ribbon-Cutting

Carthage’s newest school held a ribbon-cutting Monday (1/30). Carthage Intermediate opened earlier this month. Carthage Superintendent Sean Smith tells News Talk KZRG which grades attend this new school.

“Right now, it’s going to be housing our fifth and sixth graders in our district. Eventually, once we remodel the school where these students came from, which we will turn into a junior high, it will house our fourth and fifth graders.”

What kind of grades are students giving the new school? “The kids, from what I have seen, love the facility. To see the look in their eyes the first day they were here coming into school, was a neat thing to witness.”

Smith says Carthage Intermediate has a larger commons, media center and improved band and music facilities. The ribbon-cutting was sponsored by the Carthage Chamber of Commerce.