One Dead After Home Invasion In Baxter Springs

January 29, 2017 State and Local News 7 comments
crime scene tape

A man is dead after a home invasion Sunday afternoon (1/29) in Baxter Springs.  Baxter Springs Police say early in the afternoon, a man entered a home on 6th Street armed with a knife.  The homeowners were home and were assaulted and threatened.  One of the homeowners fatally shot the suspect.  The suspect is identified as 43-year-old Chebonnie Saggert.  The homeowners were not injured. There is no known connection to the homeowners and Saggert.  Baxter Springs Police are investigating.

  • Wilbur Dale

    guess he picked the wrong house…..

    • Nikki Shoemaker

      Fuck you that’s my uncle

      • Das Ike

        Guess your uncle picked the wrong house.

  • Zohie Allgood

    how sad

  • Ashley

    Nikki Shoemaker, he probably shouldn’t have invaded someone else’s home. Actions have consequences. Looks like he paid the ultimate price for his.

  • Nikki Shoemaker

    You guys don’t know the person he was. He was such an awesome uncle dad grandpa and brother. He just got into drugs and made a mistake. Please be considerate of his family as we mourn the death of such an as awesome man.

    • Bro

      No. He put other peoples safety on the line, and infringed on their rights. He got exactly what he deserved. Your uncle was a piece of shit, and should be remembered as nothing more.