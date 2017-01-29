A man is dead after a home invasion Sunday afternoon (1/29) in Baxter Springs. Baxter Springs Police say early in the afternoon, a man entered a home on 6th Street armed with a knife. The homeowners were home and were assaulted and threatened. One of the homeowners fatally shot the suspect. The suspect is identified as 43-year-old Chebonnie Saggert. The homeowners were not injured. There is no known connection to the homeowners and Saggert. Baxter Springs Police are investigating.
One Dead After Home Invasion In Baxter Springs
-
Wilbur Dale
-
Nikki Shoemaker
-
Das Ike
-
-
-
Zohie Allgood
-
Ashley
-
Nikki Shoemaker
-
Bro
-