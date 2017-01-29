One Dead After Home Invasion In Baxter Springs

A man is dead after a home invasion Sunday afternoon (1/29) in Baxter Springs. Baxter Springs Police say early in the afternoon, a man entered a home on 6th Street armed with a knife. The homeowners were home and were assaulted and threatened. One of the homeowners fatally shot the suspect. The suspect is identified as 43-year-old Chebonnie Saggert. The homeowners were not injured. There is no known connection to the homeowners and Saggert. Baxter Springs Police are investigating.