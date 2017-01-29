Children’s Center Gets Financial Boost

Agencies that help children who have been abused are getting a large amount of financial help. Vickie Dudley, executive director of the Children’s Center in Joplin, tells NewsTalk KZRG this windfall is from the federal government, but it’s not tax dollars.

“Those funds come directly from fines and penalties that individuals and businesses pay for crimes that have been committed.”

Dudley says Missouri’s share of the money went from $8 million to $37 million. She says the additional funding for Children’s Center will be used to add counselors in Joplin and Monett, get new equipment for interviewing children and to lease two vehicles to cover the Center’s service area.