MSSU’s Presley Vaults 14 Feet

Missouri Southern’s Emily Presley entered Saturday’s meet at Pittsburg State as the top NCAA Division II pole valuter, and held on to that ranking as she set a personal best with a vault of 14 feet.

Presley says she went into the meet hoping to match her season best of 13 feet 7 inches (4.15 meters). The sophomore from St. Clair had already secured first place in the competition with a clearance of 13 feet 2 inches (4.03 meters). Presley then beat her personal best on her second attempt at 13 feet 9 inches (4.2 meters).

On her first attempt at the fourteen foot mark Presley edged her way over the bar before falling to the mat and exploding into a celebration her coach and supporters.

Presley says the success at this point in the season gives her confidence going into bigger meets like MIAA conference and the NCAA championships.

Says Presley, “I know we’re capable of bigger things.”