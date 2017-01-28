Area Children Explore Creative Side at Pitt State’s Block Kids

Elementary-aged children were able to experience the challenge of building a project from scratch Saturday at Pittsburg State University’s Block Kids event. Sponsored by the National Association of Woman in Construction and the Pitt State Construction Departments the program gave children a variety of building materials and challenged them to make their own creation and present it to a panel of judges.

Pittsburg State’s Dennis Audo says the children were giving materials ranging from building blocks, tin foil and string to use as materials. After making their project, the children had the opportunity to describe their creation to the judges.

Area businesses sponsored prizes which included hard hats and toolboxes. This is the 10th year Pittsburg State’s Kansas Technology Center has hosted the event.