Southwest Missouri Man Accused of Killing Two People with Semi Says God Told Him To Do It

A southwest Missouri man accused of crashing his semi into a truck and pushing it into another semi, killing two people, has been charged with second degree murder by Webster County prosecutors. The crash happened on Wednesday afternoon on Highway 60. 33-year-old Adam Housley told police that God told him to do it. The Missouri Highway Patrol’s Lt. Dan Bracker says Housley was initially arrested for careless and imprudent driving.

“Every investigative resource is being allocated to this incident. The Major Crash Unit Investigative Team, the Division Of Drug And Crime Control investigators, state troopers, the Webster County Sheriff’s Department, Seymour PD, and of course, the Webster County prosecuting attorney.”

A witness told investigators that Housley never hit the brakes before crashing into the back of a pickup truck, killing Leo Walker and Tisha Briggs of West Plains. Housley is being held on $750,000 bond.