Monett Man Sentenced For Illegally Possessing Firearms

Here’s the full statement from the US Attorney’s Office:

Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Monett, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court today in two separate cases for illegally possessing firearms.

Shannon Lee Barlow, 42, of Monett, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough to four years and two months in federal prison without parole.

On Nov. 9, 2016, Barlow pleaded guilty to two separate indictments that each charged him with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Dec. 30, 2015, law enforcement officers contacted Barlow at his residence in order to place him under arrest for felony warrants. According to court documents, Barlow came out of the back door of his house with a loaded Harrington & Richardson 20-gauge sawed-off shotgun. He was immediately confronted by law enforcement and refused numerous commands to drop the firearm. Barlow repeatedly told deputies that they would need to shoot him and he refused to disarm, even when confronted by three sheriff’s deputies. Barlow’s refusal to disarm continued on for approximately half an hour.

Barlow eventually dropped the shotgun and was arrested, at which time officers found several needles and two small plastic baggies with suspected methamphetamine in his pockets. Barlow told officers there was a meth lab in the garage that belonged to his friend. Deputies also arrested the person operating the meth lab.

After he was arrested, Barlow told officers that, had the deputy who originally confronted him been a man, he would have “blown the deputy away.” Barlow admitted that he did not try to shoot and kill the deputy because he did not want to kill a woman, but he had no qualms about shooting a male police officer.

Approximately seven months later, after Barlow had been indicted by a federal grand jury for being a felon in possession of a firearm, law enforcement officers came into contact with him again while investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in front of a residence. On July 8, 2016, officers entered a residence in Monett and found Barlow asleep in the living room. He had a loaded FED Hungary, 9x18mm handgun in a holster attached to his left hip. Barlow was awakened and arrested without incident.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Barlow has a prior felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance.

These cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick Carney. They were investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Lawrence County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department and the Barry County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department.