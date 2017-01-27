KS Reporting Flu Outbreaks

The flu is said to be widespread in Kansas. State health officials say there are six reported outbreaks in the state, one of them in Cherokee County. Crawford County health officer Janis Goedeke tells News Talk KZRG more cases are being reported there, too.

“The state of Kansas is listed as widespread influenza activities. Crawford County has been seeing an increased number of influenza cases.”

Goedeke says if you haven’t had a flu shot this season, there’s still time to get one…and there’s a good supply of the flu vaccine on hand.