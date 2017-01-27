Chambers Begins Serving Sentence For 2015 OSU Homecoming Parade Crash

A woman charged in the deaths of four people in the 2015 Oklahoma State Homecoming parade crash has begun her prison sentence.

26-year-old Adacia Chambers, who pleaded no contest to more than 40 felony charges, will serve four concurrent life sentences for the deaths of Marvin and Bonnie Stone, Nikita Nakal and Nash Lucas. Chambers will also serve 39 concurrent 10-year sentences for assault with deadly force charges.

On Tuesday (1/24), Chambers was transferred from Payne County Jail to the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud, where she will serve her sentences.

She was held at the county jail on a $1 million bond for more than a year.

Chambers will be 73 years old when she becomes eligible for parole.