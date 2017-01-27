Arkansas Advances Proposal to Include Satanic Monument at Capitol

A proposal to erect a satanic monument on the Arkansas state Capitol grounds has advanced to a public hearing. On Wednesday, the subcommittee of the state Capitol Arts and Grounds Commission cleared the proposal by the Satanic Temple to build a Baphomet statue. A date hasn’t been set for the public hearing, but a spokeswoman said it’ll likely be held after this year’s legislative session. The proposal was made in response to a privately funded Ten Commandments monument lawmakers approved last year.