Cerebral Palsy of Tri-County Celebrates 60 Years of Service

The Cerebral Palsy of Tri-County Agency is celebrating its 60th Anniversary and marked the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony at its Webb City location on Friday.

Executive Director Christy Graham says the non-profit group was started in 1957 by a group of families affected by cerebral palsy.

“We’ve grown from just being a group that serves the cerebral palsy community, to serving any child under the age of six with a developmental delay for any reason.”

Graham says she was first introduced the organization when her son with cerebral palsy was referred to the center for services.

Graham says the group works to use scholarships and grants to ensure no family is turned away from services due to financial hardship.