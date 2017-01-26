It’s not uncommon to see surgeons sewing up wounds at a hospital, but on Thursday, volunteers at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin were knitting caps. The volunteers partnered with the American Heart Association to create handmade red caps that will be given to every child born at the hospital in February.

American Heart Association spokesperson Peggy Scott explained the program called Little Hats, Big Hearts.

“We’re raising awareness of congenital heart defects,” Scott says. “It’s a shocking number that one in 100 babies are born with some type of congenital heart defect.”

February is American Heart Month, and Scott says the hats are also meant to remind parents to raise their infants with a heart-healthy lifestyle in mind.

“You can raise this child to be as healthy as you can,” Scott says. “To make good choices, be active, exercise, healthy food; all of those things maintain a long and healthy life.”