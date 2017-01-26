Joplin’s Newest Habitat Home Dedicated

140 and counting. That’s how many homes Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has built after their latest home was dedicated Thursday (1/26). The home, which was built in partnership with The Salvation Army, is Debi Daniel’s new home. Debi tells News Talk KZRG she has a special memory of the home’s construction.

“My youngest son, Caleb, and I came over when the framework was just up on the house. And we wrote Scripture in every room on all of the framework of all of the house, so that I know it’s there.”

Debi says she’s glad to have a home where she can entertain her 16 grandchildren.