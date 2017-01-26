Joplin’s Newest Habitat Home Dedicated

140 and counting. That’s how many homes Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has built after their latest home was dedicated Thursday (1/26). The home, which was built in partnership with The Salvation Army, is Debi Daniel’s new home. Debi tells News Talk KZRG she has a special memory of the home’s construction.
“My youngest son, Caleb, and I came over when the framework was just up on the house. And we wrote Scripture in every room on all of the framework of all of the house, so that I know it’s there.”
Debi says she’s glad to have a home where she can entertain her 16 grandchildren.
Joplin Area Habitat has five other houses under construction and plans to built eight more in 2017.
You can see photos of Thursday’s dedication in the photo section at NewsTalkKZRG.com.