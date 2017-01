Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity dedicated its 140th new house Thursday (1/26). Debi Daniel owns the home at 2321 Moffet in Joplin. The home is also the ninth Joplin Habitat has built in partnership with The Salvation Army. Debi and one of her 16 grandchildren helped cut the ribbon for her home. Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity has another five houses under construction and plans to build eight more homes in 2017.

Debi Daniel

Major Philip Aho of The Salvation Army & Scott Clayton of Joplin Area Habitat for Humanity

Debi and one of her 16 grandchidren Accepting the keys from Major Aho



