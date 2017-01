Carthage Police have arrested a man they say stole a credit card during a burglary and used it to buy thousands of dollars worth of items. The break-in happened last Sunday (1/22) at Leggett and Platt in Carthage. Detectives arrested 46-year-old Douglas Stafford and he’s been charged with second degree burglary, felony stealing, fraudulent use of a credit card and possessing meth. Most of the stolen items have been recovered.