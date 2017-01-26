3rd Person Charged With Assaulting A Somali Woman In Noel

A third person has been ordered to stand trial in the assault of a 19-year-old Somali woman at a park in Noel. 44-year-old Deanne Rodarmel was bound over for trial Wednesday (1/25) on charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. The Somali woman said Rodarmel was part of a group of five people that forced her to stop her vehicle in October as she was returning to work at the Tyson Foods plant in Noel after a break. She said the group used racial slurs and that three women, including Rodarmel, began hitting her. Ashli Helmuth and Michael Miller of Noel have also been charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action in this case.