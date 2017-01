A 15-year-old Vinita boy will be tried as an adult for first degree murder. Koalten Orr is accused of shooting 38-year-old Laura Hendrix, his father’s fiancee, last August. According to police records, Orr said he had been molested and “was tired of the abuse.” Orr is being held on $250,000 bond. His next court date is March 13th.