Some KS Taxpayers Got Incorrect Tax Forms

The Kansas Department of Revenue says it’s re-sending about 380,000 tax forms after some taxpayers received forms that had incorrect information.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the department found on Monday (1/23) that some of the 1099-G forms sent out for 2016 had incorrect refund amounts. The 1099-G form lists money that the tax filer received the preceding year in the form of state income tax refunds, credit forwards or offsets. It also includes money given to a checkoff program.

Department spokeswoman Jeannine Koranda says while officials aren’t sure of the exact number of incorrect tax forms sent, the agency will ensure accuracy by re-sending all of the roughly 380,000 forms.

Federal law requires Kansas to send out the forms for informational purposes.