The search for an Oklahoma pilot has had a tragic end. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Bob Hudson, a local medical missionary pilot, took off in the Cessna 172 around 5:00 p.m Wednesday evening from an air strip in Zena in route to the Grove Municipal Airport, but never arrived. The downed plane was discovered upside in a field near Zena just west of Highway 59 and State Highway 127 around 9:30 p.m. Hudson was the only person in the plane. The cause of the crash is still under investigation