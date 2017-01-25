Mount Vernon Man Charged With Raping Nursing Home Resident

A Mount Vernon man is accused of sexually assaulting a woman at an assisted living facility in Nixa. 63-year-old Marvin Periman is charged with first-degree rape, three counts of sodomy, and two counts of sexual abuse for the crimes that happened in the summer of 2015 and 2016 at the Life Enhancement Village of the Ozarks. Police say the victim is a roommate of a relative that Periman was visiting at the nursing home. Another resident told investigators that Periman also touched her inappropriately. Periman has denied the allegations.