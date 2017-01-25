Mitt Romney To Speak At PSU

Former presidential candidate Mitt Romney will visit Pittsburg State University next month as part of the University’s H. Lee Scott Speaker Series. Romney will speak at 3 p.m on Tuesday, February 28th at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts.

Speaking to NewsTalk KZRG Pitt State President Dr. Steve Scott says Romney, like Bill Clinton, is an example of the prominent speakers the series hopes to attract.

“This speaker is really another example of exactly we want to do with this speaker series,” Scott says. “We want to be at that national level. We want to have people here who really operate at a level of influencing policy and direction for the whole country.”

Dr. Scott also says the prominence of the speakers allows Pittsburg State to stand out among smaller regional universities.

“I think it’s important that we can attract that level of speaker and expose our students to that level of speaker,” Scott says. “It means you don’t have to go to a flagship university to get that. You can come to Pittsburg State University. So it’s important for our donors, for our alumni, and most importantly for our students.

The speaker series was established at PSU in 2015 as a result of a $2 million gift by PSU alumnus and former Walmart CEO Lee Scott and his wife, Linda.

Tickets are $10 for PSU students. $40 for PSU faculty and staff, and $45 for the general public.

Tickets go on sale starting Monday, February 13th.

Get more information here.