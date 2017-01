Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins says she won’t run for re-election in 2018. The Republican has represented southeast Kansas since 2009. In a statement Wednesday (1/25), Jenkins said she “will not be running for any office in 2018. In two years, at the conclusion of this Congress, I plan to retire and explore opportunities to return to the private sector, allowing a new citizen legislator to step up and serve Kansans.” There had been speculation Jenkins might run for Kansas Governor in 2018.