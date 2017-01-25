Crowder Gets Donation For New Fieldhouse

A Neosho business is helping Crowder College build a new fieldhouse.

“John Brannum, CEO of Branco Enterprises Inc., along with his son, Justin Brannum, presented a $50,000 check to Crowder for the Roughrider Fieldhouse project.”

Crowder spokeswoman Cindy Brown tells News Talk KZRG the fieldhouse would include locker rooms for Roughrider sports teams and indoor hitting facilities for baseball and softball.

How is fundraising for the fieldhouse going? “This donation puts us at $825,000. So it has to be 100% funded before construction will start, so we’re looking to raise $1.4 million.”

If you’d like to donate to Crowder’s fieldhouse, follow this link: www.crowder.edu/foundation-alumni