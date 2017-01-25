4 Arrested Near Diamond School

Here’s an update to a story News Talk KZRG has been following. Four people were arrested Tuesday (1/24) after Newton County law enforcement served a drug search warrant at a residence near the Diamond Schools. Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings tells News Talk KZRG deputies found 8.49 grams of meth, as well as several bags of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

36-year-old Veronica Scott of Diamond, 46-year-old Mitchell Orton of Memphis, MO and 30-year-old Kimber Laquette of Webb City are all accused of dealing drugs within a thousand feet of a school.

Also, 26-year-old Devin Teas of Neosho was arrested on 17 outstanding warrants, nine of them felonies.