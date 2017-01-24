Rep. Davis On Proposed Gas Tax Hike

There’s another proposal to raise Missouri’s gasoline tax. This proposal by State Senator Rob Schaaf would raise it one and a half cents per gallon for gasoline and three and a half cents a gallon for diesel fuel. Webb City State Representative Charlie Davis tells News Talk KZRG state lawmakers shouldn’t make that decision.

“If the people want to voluntarily themselves vote for a gas tax increase, then we can put it on the ballot and let the people choose.”

Missouri’s 17.3 cent fuel tax is among the lowest in the nation.