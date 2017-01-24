Religious Meetings To Resume At Joplin Middle Schools

Joplin middle schools will soon be able to have religious group meetings before or after school again. The meetings led by teachers were cancelled last month after the American Humanist Association threatened to sue. Joplin School Board President Jeff Koch tells News Talk KZRG meetings can be held if they’re not led by teachers.

“Community led groups. And they have gone through that route to get set up to be able to start meeting before and after school as they did before, but as a community led group.”

Several middle school students came to Tuesday night’s (1/24) Joplin School Board meeting to show they’re in favor of the religious meetings. Isabella Lankford, a sixth grader at South Middle School, told the School Board the Eagles For Christ meetings are important for her. “Jesus is a big part of my life, so I think there should be a before or after school meeting honoring Christ.”