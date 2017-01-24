OK Tribal Gaming Economic Impact

A report on the financial impact of tribal gambling in Oklahoma says tribes have paid the state more than $1.123 billion in exclusivity fees since 2006.

The Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association released the report publicly on Tuesday (1/24) at the state Capitol. It outlines the impact that tribal gambling and related industries have had on Oklahoma communities.

Among other things, the report says tribal gambling output in the state was $4.75 billion in 2015, representing 3 percent of private production in the Oklahoma economy.

A total of 31 tribes operate nearly 130 gambling operations in the state with 72,850 electronic games and almost 5,300 bingo seats.

The report says tribal gambling had a total economic impact of $7.2 billion from operations and construction, of which 60 percent was in rural areas.