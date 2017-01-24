Diamond Schools Briefly On Lockdown

The Diamond School campus was put on lockdown Tuesday morning (1/24). Newton County Sheriff Chris Jennings tells News Talk KZRG it wasn’t because of a problem at one of the schools.

“We were conducting a search warrant a search warrant a short distance south of the school on the highway..and we requested a lockdown just to be on the safe side because we were so close.”

Jennings says four people were arrested while serving a search warrant for drugs. Names have not been released pending formal charges. The lockdown lasted between 30 and 60 minutes.