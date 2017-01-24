Carthage 8th Graders Tour Tech Center

Some Carthage 8th graders had the opportunity to experience some high school technical classes on Tuesday. Students from the Project Lead the Way-Gateway To Technology program toured the Carthage Technical Center and experience technical classes in a high school setting.

Students were able to experience lab activities in engineering, design, and biomedical science. Engineering instructor Chad Jones says the students are already taking technical classes through the Gateway to Technology curriculum and the tour enables them to see how those classes can benefit them in high school and beyond.

The event was made possible by a Non-Traditional Education Awareness Grant.