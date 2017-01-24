Beware Of Fake Service Dogs

For many years use of service dogs was limited to individuals with vision of physical impairments. In recent years many mental health providers have also recommended service dogs to assist people with conditions like Autism and post-traumatic stress disorder.

However, some scam artists are using the internet to provide service dog credentials to untrained dogs. NewsTalk KZRG spoke with service dog trainer Tim Franks of On-Command Canine Training Center.

“For about $250 people can buy an entire kit online that states that they have a service dog,” Franks says.

While use of service dogs is protected by Department of Justice through the American with Disabilities Act, Franks says there is not government agency that oversees service dog training.

“One of the big problems is that there is no standard training in the United States that dogs must go through to be service dogs,” Franks says.

Franks says there are three categories of dogs used to utilized by people for therapeutic or support purposes. The categories are therapy dogs, comfort dogs and service dogs. Therapy dogs are trained to be used in hospital and healthcare settings to aid patients with a variety of conditions. Comfort dogs can be allowed in public housing and some airplane cabins with medical documentation.

Service dogs are specifically trained to operate in public places like schools and shopping centers to assist owners and not be distracted while providing assistance, and are the only category protected by the ADA.

Franks says problems arise when untrained dogs marked as service dogs are not able to manage the stress of providing assistance in busy settings and cause disturbances. He says business owners are allowed to ask owners to leave their business if the dog is causing a disturbance.

Franks says the increased use of service dogs for mental and emotional support has caused the increase in individuals trying to claim their often untrained pets are service dogs. He says he has even encountered individuals who fabricate military service records in efforts to obtain service dogs.

Franks says he only trains dogs for individuals who are referred by doctors or mental health professionals. He then tailors the dog’s training to suit the individual needs of the individual needing assistance.