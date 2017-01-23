Southwest Missouri Woman Pleads Guilty To Stealing $380,000 From Employer

A southwest Missouri woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $380,000 from her employer, and filing fake tax returns. 47-year-old Regina Allison of El Dorado Springs worked for Allison Tire Company, and Allison Oil and Auto Supply, which is owned in part by her ex-husband. Allison was fired in 2015 after it was discovered she was forging checks from the business accounts to pay fictitious businesses that she had created for her own benefit for four years. Allison was ordered to pay back the money to her employer and is also facing 23 years in prison.