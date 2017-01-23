This is National School Choice Week. Events are being held across the country to inform parents about the K-through-12 school choices available for their children. Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week, tells News Talk KZRG now is the time to think about changing schools.

“If you wait too long to find a new school for your child, if you want to make a change, you’ll find that there are fewer options available.”

Campanella also says this is when schools can see if there’s more demand and if they need to hire more teachers or create new classes.