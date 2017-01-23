Legislator Proposes Banning Red Light Cameras

Legislation that would ban red light cameras in Missouri will be considered by a House committee Tuesday in Jefferson City. Republican State Representative Bryan Spencer filed the bill, which would prohibit the use of red light cameras, which are also known as “automated traffic enforcement systems”. Under the bill, any state agency or city that currently uses red light cameras would have to terminate their contract within one year. Representative Spencer will present his bill during a public hearing Tuesday. The current bill contains a clause, which means you will vote on it if the legislation passes. Supporters of red light cameras say they are an important safety tool.