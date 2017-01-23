Lawrence County Voters To Decide On 1/2 Cent Sales Tax

Lawrence County voters will decide in April if they want to add a half cent sales tax. The tax would be devoted to law enforcement. Lawrence County Sheriff Brad DeLay tells News Talk KZRG budget cuts have forced him to cut four employees..and there’s also a problem at the County Jail.

“Basically our jail was designed to be a 52 bed facility. And there were several times last year, in 2016, when we had roughly 95 people that were booked into our jail.”

DeLay says prisoners have had to be sent to other jails and that cost the County about $300,000 last year. Proceeds from the sales tax, if approved, would go toward building a new Lawrence County Jail.