Joplin Schools To Consider Buying 70 Computers

It used to be that when kids took an assessment test, they needed a number two pencil. Now these tests are being done on computers. That’s why the Joplin School District will decide Tuesday (1/24) on whether to buy 70 laptops for three elementary schools.

“The assessment and the MAP tools are all digital now, so we need additional resources to be able to handle the number of students that are taking those academic tests. They’ve been doubling up where students have been having to wait and take a second round of testing because there weren’t the number of chromebooks, electronic laptops, available for everyone to take the tests at the same time.”

Joplin School Board President Jeff Koch tells News Talk KZRG ten computers will go to Irving Elementary, and 30 each to Stapleton and Kelsey Norman Elementary Schools. Tuesday night’s Joplin School Board meeting starts at 7 at the administration building downtown.