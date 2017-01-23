4 Arrested In Galena Drug Bust

Four people from Galena are in custody after a drug bust Monday (1/23). The search was executed at a home on Short Street, where detectives found marijuana, meth, prescription opioids and a marijuana derivative called wax. Authorities also seized cash, several firearms and drug paraphernalia.

26-year-old Kohlton Ryan was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, Distribution of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Hydrocodone, Felony and Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Criminal Possession of a Firearm, and Child Endangerment.

His wife, 22-year-old Jasmine Ryan was arrested off site for Possession of a Controlled Substance with intent to distribute, Distribution of a Controlled Substance within 1000 feet of a school. The Ryans are being held without bond.

53-year-old Randy Holschep was arrested on scene for misdemeanor and felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held on $12,500 bond.

And 18-year-old Brett Laturner was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held on $2500 bond.