A Joplin man accused of endangering the welfare of a child and domestic assault will go on trial March 29th. 35-year-old Joshua Buckingham is charged with two counts for endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and one count of second degree domestic assault in an incident last fall. Buckingham is also due in court next month on charges of first degree domestic assault, felonious restraint and unlawful use of a weapon in an incident last January.