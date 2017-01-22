Three Injured In Accident On I-49 Sunday Morning

Three people from Goodman were injured in a one vehicle accident Sunday morning (1/22) south of Joplin. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a car driven by 39-year-old Bandy House of Goodman was going north on I-49, four miles south of Joplin, lost control on wet pavement, went off the right side of the road and hit a bridge, then went across the road and hit the left side of the bridge before coming to a stop on the road. House was not hurt, but three passengers were. 58-year-old Janice Smith of Goodman was taken to a Joplin hospital with moderate injuries. 5-year-old Sophia Bunch of Goodman was taken to a Joplin hospital with minor injuries; and 68-year-old Nellie Boyer of Goodman was taken to a Springfield hospital with minor injuries. The accident happened at 9:40am Sunday.