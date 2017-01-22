New Joplin Police Officers Get Their Badges

Nine new Joplin Police officers received their badges at a Friday night (1/20) ceremony. While most of the new officers are beginning their law enforcement careers, Patrolman Brian Leeper has worked for several years in neighboring cities. News Talk KZRG asked Leeper if he has any advice for his fellow new officers.

“Stay calm in stressful situations and just do your best. There’s nothing more you can ask for.”

Joplin Police Chief Matt Stewart explains why family members of the new officers pinned the badges on them. “That’s a long standing tradition of allowing someone within their family to come pin that badge on. It just adds to the meaning of the badge and what that badge stands for.”

The new officers are: Zach Goodwin, Joel Taber, Brian Leeper, Micah Flemming, Katherine Ivie, Kenneth Braun, Jake Vinoverski, Brenden Richardson and Brandon Dunker.

You can see photos from Friday’s ceremony in our photo section.